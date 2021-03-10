Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $116,590.62 and $2.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,125,060 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.