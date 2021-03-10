Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $16,743.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

