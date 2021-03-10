Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $334.02 and last traded at $323.86. Approximately 1,054,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 672,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.05.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

