Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,434 shares of company stock worth $58,649,585 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.