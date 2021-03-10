Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,518 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 305,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

