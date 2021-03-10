Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.