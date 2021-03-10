Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

SHOP opened at $1,072.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.08, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,273.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,100.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

