Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,837 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

