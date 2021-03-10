Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 862 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

