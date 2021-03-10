Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

