Morgan Stanley Cuts Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $83,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $22,539,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $19,225,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

