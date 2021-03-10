Morgan Stanley Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.