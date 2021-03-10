Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

