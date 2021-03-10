Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.19

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 36328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

