MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228,288 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.59% of MRC Global worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 20,713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,027 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MRC Global by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MRC Global by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 354,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $785.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

