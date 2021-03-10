MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.50

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 13637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

