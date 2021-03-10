MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 6.6%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.25. 585,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 664,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
