MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 6.6%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.25. 585,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 664,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

