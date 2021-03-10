mStable USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $495,861.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. mStable USD has a market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $495,861.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,142.01 or 1.00464396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00085235 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009154 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,541,496 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

