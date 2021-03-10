MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 106,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 209,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,902. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

