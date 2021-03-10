Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target (down previously from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

MTL opened at C$11.68 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.