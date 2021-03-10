Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038822 BTC.

