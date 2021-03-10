Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Critical Analysis

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.99 $1.15 billion $0.87 20.98 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $14.39, indicating a potential downside of 21.14%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZaZa Energy beats Murphy Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.