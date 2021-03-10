My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. 227,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 749,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

