Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

