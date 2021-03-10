Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 7.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $23.72. 716,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 999,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

