Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 8%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.70. 582,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 875,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

