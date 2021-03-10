MyWish (WISH) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $3.66 million and $30,091.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.