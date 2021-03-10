Namecoin Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $134,232.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.45 or 0.00993039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.00338547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

