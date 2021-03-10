Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

