Nash Exchange Achieves Market Cap of $68.71 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $68.71 million and $988,652.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 121.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

