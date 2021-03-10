Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,217,071.10 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 941,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

