National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $65.85 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

FFH opened at C$528.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$495.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$435.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.09. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$538.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

