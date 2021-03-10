National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.18

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 5546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

