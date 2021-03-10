National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp Sells 9,988 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.
TSE:NA traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 899,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.45. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.02. The stock has a market cap of C$29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
