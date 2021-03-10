National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.76

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.76 and traded as high as $39.99. National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 28,576 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

