National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

