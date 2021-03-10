National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

