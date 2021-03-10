Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.59. 139,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 127,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

