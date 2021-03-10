Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $33.18 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $532,960.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,177,666 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

