Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Up 5.9%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.13. 162,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 210,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

