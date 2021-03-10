Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $7.07. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 92,569 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

