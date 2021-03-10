Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) rose 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 259,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

