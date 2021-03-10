Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NYSE:NAV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

