NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.35

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.35 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.49). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 122,961 shares trading hands.

NCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

