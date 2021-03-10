Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 184,642 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.57.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

