NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $5.59

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00009976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $283.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,061,178 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

