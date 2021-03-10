NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242.52 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00009387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $242.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,206,037 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

