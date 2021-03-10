Nebulas (NAS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Nebulas has a market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,835,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,305,121 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

