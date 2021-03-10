Nebulas (NAS) Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Nebulas has a market cap of $38.04 million and $4.82 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,827,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,297,586 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.