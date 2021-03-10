Needham & Company LLC Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,253 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

